Twin Cities could see dash of snow Monday, icy mix in southern Minnesota

The Twin Cities metro could see a dash of snow throughout the day Monday, while the southern part of the state will likely see an icy mix.

Clouds are building with light flakes and an icy drizzle developing into the midmorning. The Twin Cities metro will see less than 1 inch of snow with slippery spots by the time it wraps up later Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southern and southeastern Minnesota until the evening for the potential for some freezing rain mixing in some low-end accumulating snows. Most areas will see less than two inches of snow, but people should watch out for icy glazing.

Meanwhile, light snow currently falling across northern Minnesota will wrap up early Monday afternoon, leaving behind a fresh swath of 1-2 inches of snow for the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.