Thick smoke returns to Minnesota at least through Friday

article

Dew points are dropping and far more comfortable air is moving back into the state, but it comes with a downside; smoke. The same northerly winds pushing the heat and humidity to our south will be blowing thick smoke in from dozens of large fires north of Winnipeg.

The smell of campfire will permeate the air, visibility could drop below a mile at times, and the thickness of the smoke will make it unhealthy for everyone at times through Thursday and into Friday.

Thick smoke is expanding across central Minnesota on Thursday. (Barb Schwarz / FOX 9)

If you are especially sensitive to poor air quality, you should try to stay inside as much as possible over the next 36 hours, especially when smoke is particularly visible in your area.

Smoke in the air in Glenwood, Minnesota on Thursday, July 29. (Barb Schwarz / FOX 9)

While we likely get a break from the thickest smoke by late Friday, air quality may be flirting with poor levels over the weekend as well as dozens of Canadian wildfires remain out of control.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track summer weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.