Expand / Collapse search

Thick smoke returns to Minnesota at least through Friday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9
St. Cloud MnDOT smoke 7-29 article

Thick smoke from wildfires reduced visibility in St. Cloud, Minnesota to only 3/4 of a mile, according to the National Weather Service.  (MnDOT / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Dew points are dropping and far more comfortable air is moving back into the state, but it comes with a downside; smoke. The same northerly winds pushing the heat and humidity to our south will be blowing thick smoke in from dozens of large fires north of Winnipeg.

Smoke forecast for Minnesota

The smoke forecast for the rest of the week as wildfire smoke from Canada pushes south into central Minnesota.

The smell of campfire will permeate the air, visibility could drop below a mile at times, and the thickness of the smoke will make it unhealthy for everyone at times through Thursday and into Friday.

Barb Schwarz Glenwood Canada smoke 2

Thick smoke is expanding across central Minnesota on Thursday.  (Barb Schwarz / FOX 9)

If you are especially sensitive to poor air quality, you should try to stay inside as much as possible over the next 36 hours, especially when smoke is particularly visible in your area.

Barb Schwarz Glenwood Canada smoke 1

Smoke in the air in Glenwood, Minnesota on Thursday, July 29.  (Barb Schwarz / FOX 9)

While we likely get a break from the thickest smoke by late Friday, air quality may be flirting with poor levels over the weekend as well as dozens of Canadian wildfires remain out of control.

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track summer weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.