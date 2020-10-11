Strong storms move across Minnesota overnight

article

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued Sunday night as a strong thunderstorm with rotation southwest of Brooten, Minn. tracked northeast across the state.

The strong storms briefly triggered a Doppler-indicated Tornado Warning for the area.

More strong storms are possible Sunday evening into early Monday morning in Minnesota and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until midnight for the western part of the state.

Hail from a storm that passed through western Minnesota's Ortonville Sunday afternoon. (Bill Doms)

After a nice fall weekend for most of the state, the weather is expected to take a stormy turn Sunday night. Residents should stay sky aware overnight.

Advertisement

The storms are expected to form in western Minnesota and track east as many Minnesotans head to bed.

Strong storms are possible for the Minnesota area Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The threats include large hail and damaging straight-line winds.