Overnight storms knock out power for thousands in Twin Cities

Storms that pushed through the Twin Cities metro around midnight knocked power out for thousands of customers in the Twin Cities metro.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 48,000 customers had no power, mostly in Hennepin County where more than 38,000 outages were reported.

Severe storm warnings were in effect for the Twin Cities through most of the midnight hour as the severe weather brought strong winds and heavy rain.

Damage reports into the National Weather Service show trees and branches down in several areas including Hutchinson and Norwood Young America.