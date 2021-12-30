Stage set for frigid start to New Year in Minnesota

article

It may be a good year to ring in 2022 from inside as a cold front moving in will send temperatures and wind chills below zero across Minnesota on New Year's Eve.

Wind chill advisories and warnings to the west are set to go into effect Friday evening until Saturday at noon for nearly all of Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, the high temperature for Saturday is expected to be below zero, and wind chills will be an even more brutal: 30 to 35 below zero. For areas to the west of the Twin Cities, things will be even colder with a wind chill warning in effect and wind chills expected between 40 to 45 degrees below zero.

Parts of central Minnesota could also see a quick inch of snow around noon on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits on Sunday as well but should rebound to start the work week with highs in the 20s.