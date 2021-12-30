Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Watonwan County, Wright County
3
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Stage set for frigid start to New Year in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:28PM
Weather
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It may be a good year to ring in 2022 from inside as a cold front moving in will send temperatures and wind chills below zero across Minnesota on New Year's Eve.

Wind chill advisories and warnings to the west are set to go into effect Friday evening until Saturday at noon for nearly all of Minnesota.

Thursday's forecast: Warmer today....then watch out!

The cold moves in Friday and temperatures will start to drop. The high Saturday will be around -1.

In the Twin Cities, the high temperature for Saturday is expected to be below zero, and wind chills will be an even more brutal: 30 to 35 below zero. For areas to the west of the Twin Cities, things will be even colder with a wind chill warning in effect and wind chills expected between 40 to 45 degrees below zero.

Parts of central Minnesota could also see a quick inch of snow around noon on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits on Sunday as well but should rebound to start the work week with highs in the 20s.