'Sometimes it snows in April:' A look back at records in Minnesota

As the late, great Prince once sang "Sometimes It Snows in April." In fact, 92% of April's on record (since 1878) have come with at least some snow. On average, it snows 2.5" in April.

Some of us may remember the snowy April of 2018. That year 26.1" of snow fell at the airport, with 11" falling on April 14 alone.

There are also those years where we see no snow in April. The most recent happening back in 2010.

Weekend forecast

Sunday afternoon brings a chance at a rain and snow mix, with the rest of the week looking seasonable.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with chances of some showers and a possible storm moving in mid-week.