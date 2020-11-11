Expand / Collapse search

Snow totals: 10 inches in Brainerd, 3 to 6 in Twin Cities

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - November rain turned to November snow for much of Minnesota on Tuesday. How much did it snow in your area?

Brainerd was the big winner of the day, with 10 inches of snowfall, while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (the marker for the Twin Cities) had 5.5. Track snow this winter with the FOX 9 Weather App.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 snow totals

Brainerd: 10.1

Grand Rapids: 9.5

Duluth: 7.8

Sartell: 7.1

Sauk Centre: 6.5

MSP Airport: 5.5

Victoria: 5.0

Minneapolis: 4.8

St. Paul: 4.8

Mankato: 4.0

Buffalo: 4.0

New Prague: 3.6

Redwood Falls: 3.0

Preparing for the long winter - tips to keep the whole family healthy

Now that Mother Nature is embracing her cold side, families are bracing for a tricky situation. What to do for fun... when you're forced inside? Dr. Madeleine Gagnon from Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare joined the Buzz to talk about ways to keep everyone healthy, both mentally and physically, over the long winter.

Road conditions should improve Wednesday with clearing skies and some sunshine.