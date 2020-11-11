Snow totals: 10 inches in Brainerd, 3 to 6 in Twin Cities

November rain turned to November snow for much of Minnesota on Tuesday. How much did it snow in your area?

Brainerd was the big winner of the day, with 10 inches of snowfall, while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (the marker for the Twin Cities) had 5.5. Track snow this winter with the FOX 9 Weather App.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 snow totals

Brainerd: 10.1

Grand Rapids: 9.5

Duluth: 7.8

Sartell: 7.1

Sauk Centre: 6.5

MSP Airport: 5.5

Victoria: 5.0

Minneapolis: 4.8

St. Paul: 4.8

Mankato: 4.0

Buffalo: 4.0

New Prague: 3.6

Redwood Falls: 3.0

Road conditions should improve Wednesday with clearing skies and some sunshine.