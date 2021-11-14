Snow totals: 1.2 inches at MSP Airport, 4 in Baxter

article

Much of Minnesota saw its first snowfall of the season this weekend, with areas like Baxter seeing 4 inches of snow, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seeing about 1.2 inches.

The first snowfall also led to some slippery roads, with the state patrol reporting 166 crashes between noon and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Snow totals:

Chanhassen: 0.06"

Ashby: 1.0"

Rice Lake: 1.3"

Woodbury: 1.5"

Eau Claire: 1.5"

Nisswa: 3.5"

Advertisement

Baxter: 4"