Snow totals: 1.2 inches at MSP Airport, 4 in Baxter
(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota saw its first snowfall of the season this weekend, with areas like Baxter seeing 4 inches of snow, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seeing about 1.2 inches.
The first snowfall also led to some slippery roads, with the state patrol reporting 166 crashes between noon and 9 p.m. Saturday.
Snow totals:
Chanhassen: 0.06"
Ashby: 1.0"
Rice Lake: 1.3"
Woodbury: 1.5"
Eau Claire: 1.5"
Nisswa: 3.5"
Baxter: 4"