Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates thick haze in Minnesota

article

It was a hazy weekend across Minnesota as smoke from wildfires in Ontario, Canada created a thick haze.

The smoke cycled down from Canada in a strong northeast mid-level wind Sunday and created the haze across Minnesota that will persist into Sunday evening when it should help create a marvelous sunset.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada are giving the skies in Minnesota a hazy appearance. (National Weather Service - Twin Cities / FOX 9)

The smoke/haze will eventually fade as winds turn out of the south Monday, allowing skies to clear Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to summer weather live on your phone with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.