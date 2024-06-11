‘Severe’ weather risks possible for Minnesota on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After morning showers and sun on Tuesday afternoon, heat and humidity will intensify tomorrow – setting the stage for the possibility of a couple of rounds of severe storms throughout Minnesota.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" for most of Minnesota on Wednesday, with a hint of possible upgrade to some areas for an enhanced risk.
