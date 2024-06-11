Minnesota weather: Morning showers, afternoon sun and warmer Tuesday

Showers greet us Tuesday morning but will clear out for a sunny afternoon and a more summer-like feel.

Showers are pushing east and will clear out by the late morning. A warm front follows behind this system, bringing humid conditions and warmer temperatures for an afternoon high of 82 degrees.

Isolated rumbles could redevelop later in the day on Tuesday. There is a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather in eastern Minnesota on Tuesday, which includes the Twin Cities metro area.

Wednesday has a higher probability for stronger storms with a Level 2 slight risk of severe weather in much of central and southern Minnesota. Large hail, strong winds over 60 mph, and isolated tornadoes are a possibility.

Things calm down for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower 80s. There are chances for more storms over the weekend, and things will turn steamy on Sunday and into Monday.

