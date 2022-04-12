Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Twin Cities metro

With another round of storms expected to pass through southern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the Twin Cities metro.

The storm watch includes the metro and areas to the west.

At the same time, a tornado watch is in effect for south-central Minnesota and northern Iowa. That watch stretches from St. James in the west to just past Owatonna in the east and areas to the south.

Between 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, severe weather is possible from the Twin Cities south and eastward. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the Interstate 90 corridor.

Storms that rolled through earlier in the day on Tuesday brought strong winds and dropped "hail drifts" on some areas.

Keep an eye on the weather as it’s expected to be an active evening into the early overnight hours.

Then Wednesday, cooler weather returns with lots of wind. And it’s only going to get colder from there as temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday.