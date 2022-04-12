Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:14 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Pipestone County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Twin Cities metro

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday evening weather: Another round of storms expected

After Minnesota saw one round of storms, another round is expected Tuesday evening between 7 p.m. and midnight.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With another round of storms expected to pass through southern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, a severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the Twin Cities metro.

The storm watch includes the metro and areas to the west.

At the same time, a tornado watch is in effect for south-central Minnesota and northern Iowa. That watch stretches from St. James in the west to just past Owatonna in the east and areas to the south.

Between 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, severe weather is possible from the Twin Cities south and eastward. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the Interstate 90 corridor.

Storms that rolled through earlier in the day on Tuesday brought strong winds and dropped "hail drifts" on some areas.

Keep an eye on the weather as it’s expected to be an active evening into the early overnight hours. 

Then Wednesday, cooler weather returns with lots of wind. And it’s only going to get colder from there as temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. 