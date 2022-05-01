Rain totals: A soggy start to May for Minnesota

article

The month of May in Minnesota will start off on a cooler and cloudy note, after quite the rainy Saturday.

Low pressure centered over Minnesota and Wisconsin will track East through the day, pulling the precipitation with it. Light rain will taper Sunday afternoon, adding to some pretty impressive rainfall totals already received.

By Sunday morning, MSP had picked up just under an inch of rain, coming in at 0.91". That put our monthly total to 3.99" of rain for the month of April, which is 1.08" more than average.

That said, April was also a historically cold month, with an average temperature of 41°, 6.1­° below our average temperature for the month.

Cloud cover will linger into Monday, with cooler than average temperatures through Tuesday.

On the bright side, there is sunshine and 60s on our horizon. After Tuesday, our temperatures will climb into the 60s, with seasonable conditions to end our first week of May.