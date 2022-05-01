Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:30 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:34 PM CDT until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from SAT 12:41 PM CDT until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:30 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
from SAT 7:58 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

Rain totals: A soggy start to May for Minnesota

By
Published 
Updated 8:42AM
Weather
FOX 9
Rain totals: Mora, 1.33 inches, Zumbrota, 1.31 inches, New Ulm, 1.12 inches, Chanhassen, .92 inches, Red Wing, .9 inches, St. Clous, .83 inches, Hastings, .71 inches article

Rain totals in Minnesota for May 1, 2022. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - The month of May in Minnesota will start off on a cooler and cloudy note, after quite the rainy Saturday.

Low pressure centered over Minnesota and Wisconsin will track East through the day, pulling the precipitation with it. Light rain will taper Sunday afternoon, adding to some pretty impressive rainfall totals already received.

By Sunday morning, MSP had picked up just under an inch of rain, coming in at 0.91". That put our monthly total to 3.99" of rain for the month of April, which is 1.08" more than average.

That said, April was also a historically cold month, with an average temperature of 41°, 6.1­° below our average temperature for the month.

Cloud cover will linger into Monday, with cooler than average temperatures through Tuesday.

On the bright side, there is sunshine and 60s on our horizon. After Tuesday, our temperatures will climb into the 60s, with seasonable conditions to end our first week of May.