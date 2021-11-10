Rain, snow and cold: What to expect from Twin Cities to northern Minnesota

Say goodbye to the sunshine and the above-average highs! At least for the rest of the week and the weekend. A robust storm system is impacting areas across the Midwest this Wednesday through Friday.

Areas to our south, such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, are dealing with severe weather chances. Meanwhile, Minnesota can expect rain (heavy at times), strong winds, dropping temperatures, and possibly a few snow showers.

Wednesday night to Thursday night timeline

Over the next 24 hours: The metro will see heavy rain this evening with near a half-inch of rain overnight before temperatures drop into the 30s Thursday afternoon on a strong WNW wind gusting 20-30 mph.

Look for the colder air to transition rain to a wintry mix Thursday afternoon.

No big snow, perhaps an inch of slush, but certainly a big change.