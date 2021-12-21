Quick snow burst moving through Twin Cities, few inches up north

article

A quick burst of snow is moving through the Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning, with just some minor dustings in most areas, while northern Minnesota could get a few inches.

Light snow will roll across the metro for a couple hours. Farther north, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across parts northern Minnesota where there’s a solid 2-4-inch band of snow from Fergus Falls to the Brainerd Lakes area and over to Duluth and Pine County.

The snow will wrap up quickly before lunch in the Twin Cities and just after lunch for much of the north.

