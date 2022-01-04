Overnight snow, winds, dropping temps will create slick roads in Twin Cities

article

The Twin Cities is set to see some snow overnight that, combined with winds and dropping temps, will create some difficult travel Wednesday morning.

Overnight, the metro is expected to get between two and three inches of snow, with areas to the north and west expected to see more. Combined with strong winds, this will create poor travel conditions with low visibility.

The snow should be wrapped up by Wednesday afternoon but during the day, temps will fall. By the afternoon, temperatures will be around 10 degrees in the metro and will be below zero by Wednesday night.

Thursday won't be any more pleasant with below zero temps expected throughout the day.