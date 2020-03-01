MSP Airport hits 50 degrees for first time in 127 days
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport hit 50 degrees Sunday for the first time in 127 days.
The National Weather Service-Twin Cities last registered a 50-degree reading Oct. 26, 2019.
Sunday also marked the first day of meteorological spring.
In a tweet, the NWS said the first 50-degree or greater high temperatures “typically occurs the first week of March.”
The latest 50-degree high was April 17, 1962 and the earliest was Jan. 7, 2003.