MSP Airport hits 50 degrees for first time in 127 days

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport hit 50 degrees Sunday for the first time in 127 days.

The National Weather Service-Twin Cities last registered a 50-degree reading Oct. 26, 2019.

Sunday also marked the first day of meteorological spring.

In a tweet, the NWS said the first 50-degree or greater high temperatures “typically occurs the first week of March.”

The latest 50-degree high was April 17, 1962 and the earliest was Jan. 7, 2003.