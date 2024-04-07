MN weather: Rainy Sunday with showers continuing Monday

FOX 9 Weathers 7-day forecast.

Periods of rain will be the theme for Sunday's weather.

The metro area is expected to get a short break from the rain around mid-morning before more rain picks up around lunchtime. Rain will then likely move north by the afternoon.

Winds are forecasted to stay gusty out of the east with steady temperatures holding throughout the day.

Sunday night through Monday will likely feature lighter, scattered rain showers.

The sky starts to clear on Tuesday, which is expected to lead to plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures for the rest of the work week.