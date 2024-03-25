MN weather: Mostly rain showers Monday in Twin Cities after Sunday snow

As temperatures start to warm up to just above freezing, snow is turning into rain across the Twin Cities metro Monday.

With warm air coming into Minnesota, the snow is turning into rain for some. Temperatures will linger just above freezing, making road conditions slick and sloppy. Northern Minnesota and parts of southwestern Minnesota will stay colder, and the snow is expected to continue into Monday morning.

Winds are not expected to be as strong as Sunday but won't completely die down. Monday's high temperature will be 39 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area. Areas in southeast Minnesota will have high temperatures in the 40s. Whereas northern, northwestern and southwestern Minnesota will have high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, causing some wintry-mix precipitation in those areas.

Tuesday there is a possibility of some winter conditions coming back as temperatures could cool down again.