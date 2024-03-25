Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
7
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

MN weather: Mostly rain showers Monday in Twin Cities after Sunday snow

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 6:39am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Mostly rain for Twin Cities Monday

After a snowy Sunday, we'll see mostly rain in the Twin Cities on Monday ahead. Rain could change back over to snow Tuesday morning, with accumulations possible.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As temperatures start to warm up to just above freezing, snow is turning into rain across the Twin Cities metro Monday. 

With warm air coming into Minnesota, the snow is turning into rain for some. Temperatures will linger just above freezing, making road conditions slick and sloppy. Northern Minnesota and parts of southwestern Minnesota will stay colder, and the snow is expected to continue into Monday morning. 

Winds are not expected to be as strong as Sunday but won't completely die down. Monday's high temperature will be 39 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area. Areas in southeast Minnesota will have high temperatures in the 40s. Whereas northern, northwestern and southwestern Minnesota will have high temperatures in the low to mid-30s, causing some wintry-mix precipitation in those areas. 

Tuesday there is a possibility of some winter conditions coming back as temperatures could cool down again. 