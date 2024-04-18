MN weather: Freeze warning in effect for Friday morning in Twin Cities

A freeze warning will go into effect Friday morning for the Twin Cities and most of southern Minnesota as temperatures are expected to drop overnight.

The freeze warning will start at 1 a.m. Friday and ends at 8 a.m. The overnight low in the Twin Cities is expected to be 36 degrees, with temperatures in the surrounding areas and greater Minnesota possibly dropping below freezing overnight Thursday into Friday.

A freeze warning will go into effect Friday 1 a.m. for the Twin Cities and the majority of southern Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Wake-up temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the low 30s.

The high temperature for Friday is 45 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is below average for this time of year. Friday is expected to be cloudy with colder temperatures and blustery winds. Conditions will be similar Saturday morning.