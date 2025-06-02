MN weather: Hot, hazy and breezy with some possible late day/evening storms

The Brief An air quality alert is in effect for Minnesota on Monday due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Monday's high will be around 90 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Some storms are possible in western Minnesota later Monday.



A hot day is in the forecast for Minnesota on Monday, with the potential for some later day storms. Meanwhile, an air quality alert is in effect for the state due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Here's what to expect.

Air quality alert with some storms possible Monday

Monday's forecast:

Another air quality alert is in place across the state on Monday because of Canadian wildfire smoke moving through the Upper Midwest, but will start to escape as westerly flow kicks in on Monday.

The air quality alert is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

It's the westerly and southwest gusty winds that will push temperatures up close to 90 degrees into the afternoon.

A cold front will push through the state late Monday and Monday night that will likely fire up isolated to widely scattered storms during the late day and evening hour in western Minnesota. These storms are running a level 1 and level 2 risk of severe weather, with the greater risk across mostly southwestern Minnesota.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. Isolated rumbles will linger Monday night as cooler temperatures arrive, with overnight lows primarily in the 50s.

Cooler, smoky Tuesday

What's next:

Then a much cooler and fairly cloudy day is likely on Tuesday as another round of rain will be possible from the Twin Cities southeastward during the morning and midday hours before pushing east out of our area late in the day.

That cold front could bring back a brief period of wildfire smoke here at ground level thick enough to smell, but an air quality alert has yet to be issued.

High temperatures on Tuesday will likely be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A brighter, quiet, and less hazy day likely on Wednesday. Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: