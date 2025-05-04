MN weather: Sunshine and above average temperatures ahead

A blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere will lead to quiet, warm, and dry conditions for our work week.

Sunday and Monday Outlook

Local perspective:

Grab the shades again — the sunshine will dominate the forecast Sunday and most of the days to follow.

Highs peak in the mid and upper 70s Sunday around the state. Wind will be nearly lacking too making for a rare and beautiful day. Winds are light Monday and only pick up a touch out of the southeast on Monday. Monday will feature sunshine and mid-70s again.

Extended Forecast

What's next:

We warm nicely on Tuesday with a large chunk of the state just shy of 80° in the afternoon. A weak cold front tracks over the state Tuesday night into Wednesday leaving us with a slight cool down -- although we will still be above average. 70s continue with a mild and quiet fishing opener shaping up as of now.