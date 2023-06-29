Minnesota weather: What to expect for the July 4 holiday weekend

Temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Thursday will feature gradually improving air quality after haze and thick fog in the morning hours. Temperatures will head to the upper 80s on Thursday, with a high of around 89 degrees in the Twin Cities. A stray rumble is possible as a cold front pushes through during the afternoon hours.

The cold front will lead to lower humidity on Friday. It'll be warm still though with a high of 87 degrees.

Saturday — the first day of July — will feature lower humidity, sunshine and a toasty high of 88 degrees. Sunday is looking hot, with sunshine and a high of 90 degrees.

Monday will be more humid, with a high of 92 degrees.

For the Fourth of July, a high of 91 degrees is in the forecast. An isolated rumble is possible. Here's your seven-day forecast for the Twin Cities:

Cabin country weekend forecast

Much better air quality for northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin as we head through the long holiday weekend.

Temperatures will also be on the rise as the 80s return on Saturday and are likely to peak Monday in most areas, with low 90s possible for some. All this before the chance for storms returns Monday night and Tuesday, which will cool temperatures slightly by the Fourth.

Sunshine will prevail for the most part with some clouds arriving when the storm opportunities return. While it will certainly be quite warm (a little above average), the dew points, or the level of moisture in the atmosphere, will be fairly low for Saturday and Sunday but are likely to start creeping back into the humid and very humid category by Tuesday.

