Minnesota weather: Warm temperatures start the workweek

Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 60s near 70 degrees Sunday afternoon across Minnesota.

Winds will likely be light and variable under a sun-filled sky making for a rare and beautiful day to finish out the weekend.

The breeze is expected to pick up Monday out of the southeast, helping boost temperatures into the 70s by Monday afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers and thundershowers is expected to pass by Monday night with a rumble or two lingering into Tuesday.

The forecast shows a few showers here and there Wednesday through Friday.

