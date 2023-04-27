Minnesota weather: Touch of spring before rain, cooler temperatures return

A touch of spring on Thursday before rain and colder temperatures return.

A southwest breeze will push temperatures into the 60s on Thursday afternoon. A few drips are possible later in the day, but then showers will continue off and on Thursday night and into Friday.

Friday's high will be around 52 degrees. Scattered drips continue into Saturday, when the high will be around 54 degrees. Sunday will be breezy with a high of around 50 degrees.

More seasonable — and sunny — weather returns next week.

The average high this time of year is 62 degrees.