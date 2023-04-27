Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota weather: Touch of spring before rain, cooler temperatures return

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday's forecast: Unsettled weather arrives

Very pleasant for most of the day before rain and colder temps roll into the state.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A touch of spring on Thursday before rain and colder temperatures return. 

A southwest breeze will push temperatures into the 60s on Thursday afternoon. A few drips are possible later in the day, but then showers will continue off and on Thursday night and into Friday. 

Friday's high will be around 52 degrees. Scattered drips continue into Saturday, when the high will be around 54 degrees. Sunday will be breezy with a high of around 50 degrees. 

More seasonable — and sunny — weather returns next week. 

The average high this time of year is 62 degrees.

The seven-day forecast.