Minnesota Weather: Temps to warm midweek, followed by possible rain, snowy mix

After a few frozen days, we're finally heading back into a thaw later this afternoon.

Temps started on either side of zero this morning with frigid subzero wind chills, but as that powerful March sunshine continues to rise in the sky, combined with a noticeable southwestern breeze, temps will rapidly rise through the morning and well into the 30s this afternoon.

A weak cool front cruises through the area tonight, increasing cloud cover into Monday afternoon and limiting highs to just the mid-30s for our First Day of Spring. Spring officially kicks off at 4:24 p.m. CDT tomorrow with the Vernal Equinox.

Although temps will slowly build back to around 40 by midweek, two systems will look to spread various precipitation types across the area.

At the moment, the Twin Cities looks to stay with a mostly light rain to rainy mix scenario late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but Central and Northern Minnesota will tap into some slushy flakes. Our second system this week could potentially bring more of a light snowy mix across the area headed into Thursday.