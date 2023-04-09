Minnesota weather: Temps to climb into 70s, flirt with 80s

We can now check "First 60-degree day" off the Spring temperature checklist. Temperatures in the metro warmed Saturday into the mid-60s with the airport officially hitting 67°.

Heading into our Easter Sunday temperatures won't be quite as warm but most areas in Central and Southern Minnesota will climb into the low 60s. A narrowband of rain will track East throughout the day, bringing a chance of some scattered showers, mainly after 1 p.m,. Cloud cover will also build over the course of the day with winds coming in out of the Southwest about 10-15 mph, gusting at times.

Warm air continues to build heading into the start of the work week as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. That kicks off the start of a drying and warming trend. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, and flirt with the 80s moving into next week