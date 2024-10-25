Minnesota weather: Sunny and seasonable weekend ahead

The Brief Friday is expected to feature a nice fall afternoon with plenty of sunshine followed by a clear and crisp night with a light breeze. Saturday is looking beautiful and mostly sunny. Thursday night had the most rain the metro area saw in about two months.



After Thursday night's first measurable rainfall in a month, a sunny & seasonable weekend is ahead.

Friday forecast

Friday is expected to feature a nice fall afternoon with plenty of sunshine followed by a clear and crisp night with a light breeze.

Highs on Friday are likely to be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures are expected to get chillier in the evening with the forecast showing a seasonable metro average of 37 degrees.

This comes after Thursday night had the most rain seen in the metro area for the past two months.

Looking ahead

Saturday is looking to be mostly sunny with similar temperatures to Friday.

Sunday continues to look nice and sunny with temperatures hanging around the mid 60s.

A warm front is expected to push through on Monday and Tuesday before temperatures drop again.

The forecast shows a chance for showers on Wednesday.

Clouds will likely partially clear out on Halloween with temperatures hovering in the lower 50s.