Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Sunny and 70s on Monday; then heat returns

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Monday weather: Plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70s

Perfect day on Monday, with a high around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities and plenty of sunshine. Crisp overnight temps are expected, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Heat starts to return on Tuesday, with a high around 80 degrees.

(FOX 9) - A gorgeous day is in store on Monday, and then the heat returns.

The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will be a seasonable 76 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight Monday, it'll be a little crisp once again as lows drop into the 50s in the Twin Cities, and fall into the 40s in some places.

Seven-day forecast

The heat starts to return on Tuesday, with a high of 82 degrees and sunshine. Wednesday will be warm, with a high of 81 degrees and the return of some humidity. Thursday will be a bit muggy, with a high of 83 degrees.

Friday is looking a little damp, with showers possible, and a high of 79 degrees. A few rumbles could be possible Saturday, when the high will be around 78 degrees. Sunday is looking nice, with sunshine and a high of 75 degrees.

Here's your latest forecast.