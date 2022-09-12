Minnesota weather: Sunny and 70s on Monday; then heat returns

A gorgeous day is in store on Monday, and then the heat returns.

The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will be a seasonable 76 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight Monday, it'll be a little crisp once again as lows drop into the 50s in the Twin Cities, and fall into the 40s in some places.

Seven-day forecast

The heat starts to return on Tuesday, with a high of 82 degrees and sunshine. Wednesday will be warm, with a high of 81 degrees and the return of some humidity. Thursday will be a bit muggy, with a high of 83 degrees.

Friday is looking a little damp, with showers possible, and a high of 79 degrees. A few rumbles could be possible Saturday, when the high will be around 78 degrees. Sunday is looking nice, with sunshine and a high of 75 degrees.

Here's your latest forecast.