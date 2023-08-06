Minnesota weather: Sunday expected to bring less rain than hoped for as drought spreads

Some rain is better than none, right?

We've been tracking a low-pressure system that is slowly moving east across our area. This low was forecast to bring us some much-needed rain today, and while we are still expecting some rain, it's not as much as we initially expected.

As it nears, rain totals continue to diminish for much of Central Minnesota. However, Southwestern Minnesota is receiving some of this much-needed rain. As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday , some areas in the southwest have already seen just under 0.50" of rain with more on the way throughout the day. As for the Twin Cities and other areas in Central Minnesota, 0.20"-0.50" is looking more likely with off-and-on showers throughout the day Sunday.

Rain will gradually dissipate heading into the evening, clearing from northwest to southeast overnight.

An overcast sky will keep temperatures roughly 10° below average, in the low 70s for the afternoon, and by Monday more seasonable weather will return.

Looking ahead, we can bid farewell to the high heat and humidity for now! Next week brings more comfortable weather and a few more chances for some showers throughout the week!