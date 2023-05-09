Minnesota weather: Spotty storms possible

Spotty storms are possible on Tuesday as temperatures once again climb into the 70s.

Extra clouds in the morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday afternoon, with a high of around 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. Some spotty storms will randomly fire later on Tuesday and traipse through into sunset. The storms will fade away Tuesday night.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine, and it'll be hotter, around 80 degrees. Thursday will be warm too, with a high of around 81 degrees.

The chance for showers returns Friday into Saturday, ahead of a sunny Mother's Day on Sunday.