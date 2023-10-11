Minnesota weather: Seasonable sun Wednesday; rainy end to the week

After a sunny and seasonable Wednesday, it'll turn gray and rainy to end the work week.

Wednesday will feature a pleasant blue sky and it'll be fairly tranquil, with a high of around 60 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it won't be as cool but will feature more clouds with a low of around 43 degrees.

Thursday it'll turn gray and breezy, with patchy sun before showers arrive around 4-5 p.m. in the Twin Cities. The high will be in the mid-50s. Friday will be cooler, with a high of around 48 degrees and rain.

Thursday night through Saturday morning will be wet and windy. Rainfall totals could top 2 inches in the Twin Cities and portions of southern Minnesota.

Winds will dry things up on Saturday afternoon and highs will then return to the 50s. Here's your seven-day forecast: