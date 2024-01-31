Minnesota weather: One of the warmest January days on record likely Wednesday; slightly cooler into Friday

Wednesday could see one of the warmest days on record for January in Minnesota.

Morning fog will push out of the area on Wednesday, and then it'll become sunny with highs in the 50s in central and southern Minnesota. The high will be around 54 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The warmest January high on record in the Twin Cities is 58 degrees, and the record for Jan. 31 in the Twin Cities is 46 degrees.

A northerly flow will kick in on Thursday, cooling things off a bit, but highs will still be about 15 degrees above average. Highs in the 40s are in the forecast through this weekend and into next week, with plenty of sunshine.

Here's the seven-day forecast: