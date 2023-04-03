Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Minnesota weather: Rain, snow possible Tuesday-Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:53AM
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Rain, snow Tuesday-Wednesday

Another round of precipitation is in the forecast for Tuesday-Wednesday, with some seeing all rain while others will get snow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quiet day on Monday, with highs in the mid-40s for the Twin Cities metro. Then comes the precipitation

A rain-snow mix is possible Tuesday morning, while snow is expected in western Minnesota. Throughout the day, the Twin Cities will see rain, but the precipitation will continue as snow for much of northern and western Minnesota — a winter storm watch is in effect but could become a winter storm warning or blizzard warning.

Isolated thunder is possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening with this round of wet weather. The high on Tuesday for the Twin Cities is around 42 degrees.

The precipitation will end as wet snowflakes or a wintry mix on Wednesday for the Twin Cities, and all snow for northwestern Minnesota. The high on Wednesday will be around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Temperatures will stay chilly into Thursday when the high will be 36 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Friday should be pleasant, with a high of 49 degrees. This weekend is looking warm, with highs in the upper 50s. 

Here's the seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)