Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday, isolated storms possible this weekend

Isolated storms are possible this weekend, and then it gets toasty next week.

A wonderfully comfortable day is in store on Friday with hazy sunshine and temperatures hovering in the 70s much of the afternoon and evening. Some wildfire smoke will linger at times, but we're not expecting enough to cause any sort of widespread air quality concerns. The Twin Cities will see a high of around 79 degrees.

Overnight, it won't be as cool, with a low of around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be warmer and more humid, with a high of around 84 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in western Minnesota. Sunday will feature a high of around 80 degrees, with some isolated storm opportunities.

Looking ahead to next week, it's getting hot with highs in the 90s to kick off the official start of summer.