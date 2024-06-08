Minnesota weather: Nice Saturday with more wind returning Sunday

Plenty of sunshine is expected in Minnesota on Saturday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the mid-70s.

A few pop-up showers are possible in northern Minnesota while the rest of the state will likely stay dry.

The forecast shows it will be clear overnight with temps dropping into the mid-50s.

Sunshine is expected to start on Sunday with more clouds and a lot more wind by midday and into the afternoon.

Monday is shaping up to be mild with light winds with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: