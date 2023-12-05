Minnesota weather: More clouds Tuesday after dusting of snow; brighter, warmer Wednesday

A fresh dusting of snow is on the ground Tuesday morning, but it'll melt throughout the day.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up around 0.6 inches of snow as of midnight, with a little bit more falling after midnight. The morning commute has been in pretty good shape considering the fresh snow on the ground, with most main roads just wet. Bridges, overpasses and side streets may be a little slippery, though.

Tuesday's high will be around 37 degrees. The flurries are done, but the cloud cover will linger. The western half of the state will see some sun throughout the day. Clouds will eventually clear in the eastern half of the state, but maybe not before the sun sets. The low overnight will get down to around 27 degrees.

Wednesday will be much warmer and breezy, with a high of 45 degrees. A few morning sprinkles are possible, but then it'll be bright and mild.

The high on Thursday will be around 52 degrees, with a low above freezing. The mild weather continues on Friday, with a high of around 48 degrees.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but they'll stay above average for this time of year. Here's the seven-day forecast: