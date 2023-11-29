Minnesota weather: Mild Wednesday; seasonable start to December

After a slippery start on the roads Wednesday morning, it'll turn out to be a mild and sunny day.

Wednesday's high is forecast to be 43 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees overnight. This will make slippery spots possible on Thursday morning as well.

Thursday is looking quiet, with a high of around 37 degrees. Friday — the first day of December — is looking seasonable with a high of around 34 degrees.

This weekend, there's the possibility of some flurries. Saturday will be pleasant (for December), with passing clouds and above-average temperatures, with a high of around 37 degrees. Sunday will be mild but with a few light flakes possible. The high is forecast to be around 39 degrees.

Here's the seven-day forecast: