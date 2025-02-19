Minnesota weather: Here’s how cold it got Wednesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was another cold morning across Minnesota on Wednesday, with temperatures in many places in the double-digits below zero and even colder wind chill.
Low temperatures across Minnesota Wednesday morning
By the numbers:
Here are the low temperatures in Minnesota on Wednesday morning:
- Grand Marais: 5 degrees
- Ely: 2 below zero
- Duluth: 5 below zero
- International Falls: 5 below zero
- Hibbing: 8 below zero
- Rochester: 9 below zero
- MSP Airport: 10 below zero
- Mankato: 11 below zero
- Owatonna: 11 below zero
- Hinckley: 11 below zero
- Windom: 13 below zero
- Bemidji: 13 below zero
- Red Wing: 13 below zero
- Hutchinson: 13 below zero
- New Ulm: 13 below zero
- Brainerd: 14 below zero
- St. Cloud: 14 below zero
- Marshall: 16 below zero
- Cambridge: 17 below zero
- Detroit Lakes: 18 below zero
- Morris: 18 below zero
- Willmar: 18 below zero
- Alexandria: 20 below zero
Coldest windchill across Minnesota Wednesday morning
Here's a look at the windchill in Minnesota on Wednesday morning:
- Ely: 13 below zero
- International Falls: 22 below zero
- Grand Marais: 23 below zero
- Duluth: 26 below zero
- Hinckley: 27 below zero
- Hibbing: 28 below zero
- Brainerd: 28 below zero
- Owatonna: 29 below zero
- Rochester: 29 below zero
- Red Wing: 29 below zero
- MSP Airport: 29 below zero
- Faribault: 30 below zero
- Hutchinson: 30 below zero
- Mankato: 31 below zero
- Redwood Falls: 31 below zero
- Cambridge: 32 below zero
- Bemidji: 32 below zero
- St. Cloud: 33 below zero
- Windown: 36 below zero
- Detroit Lakes: 38 below zero
- Marshall: 38 below zero
- Alexandria: 40 below zero
- Morris: 42 below zero
Low temperatures and wind chill in Wisconsin
The other side:
Here's a look at low temperatures and windchill in western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning:
- New Richmond: 13 below zero temperature; 27 below wind chill
- La Crosse, Wisconsin: 9 below zero temperature; 23 below wind chill
- Eau Claire: 15 below zero temperature; 25 below wind chill
- Hawyard: 21 below zero temperature; 29 below wind chill
Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Wednesday starts with another bitterly cold morning in Minnesota. A cold weather advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for much of the state due to subzero temperatures and wind chills in the 20s and 30s below zero.
The afternoon will remain frigid, with highs only reaching the single digits in most areas. A pocket of western Minnesota will struggle to rise above zero.
A northwest breeze at 5-15 mph will keep temperatures feeling below zero on Wednesday. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and linger into the evening.
Overnight, temperatures will drop back below zero, setting up for another cold morning on Thursday.
Warmer days ahead
What's next:
A gradual warm up begins Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the teens. Friday is more of the same before temperatures return to seasonal averages on Saturday.
By Sunday, temperatures will be above average, reaching the 40s, which will continue into early next week.
