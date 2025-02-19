Minnesota weather: Here’s how cold it got Wednesday morning

The Brief Lows across Minnesota on Wednesday morning were in the double-digits below zero, with an even colder wind chill. Northeastern Minnesota experienced warmer temperatures Wednesday morning than much of the state. The high on Wednesday is expected to top out around 6 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.



It was another cold morning across Minnesota on Wednesday, with temperatures in many places in the double-digits below zero and even colder wind chill.

Low temperatures across Minnesota Wednesday morning

By the numbers:

Here are the low temperatures in Minnesota on Wednesday morning:

Grand Marais: 5 degrees

Ely: 2 below zero

Duluth: 5 below zero

International Falls: 5 below zero

Hibbing: 8 below zero

Rochester: 9 below zero

MSP Airport: 10 below zero

Mankato: 11 below zero

Owatonna: 11 below zero

Hinckley: 11 below zero

Windom: 13 below zero

Bemidji: 13 below zero

Red Wing: 13 below zero

Hutchinson: 13 below zero

New Ulm: 13 below zero

Brainerd: 14 below zero

St. Cloud: 14 below zero

Marshall: 16 below zero

Cambridge: 17 below zero

Detroit Lakes: 18 below zero

Morris: 18 below zero

Willmar: 18 below zero

Alexandria: 20 below zero

Coldest windchill across Minnesota Wednesday morning

Here's a look at the windchill in Minnesota on Wednesday morning:

Ely: 13 below zero

International Falls: 22 below zero

Grand Marais: 23 below zero

Duluth: 26 below zero

Hinckley: 27 below zero

Hibbing: 28 below zero

Brainerd: 28 below zero

Owatonna: 29 below zero

Rochester: 29 below zero

Red Wing: 29 below zero

MSP Airport: 29 below zero

Faribault: 30 below zero

Hutchinson: 30 below zero

Mankato: 31 below zero

Redwood Falls: 31 below zero

Cambridge: 32 below zero

Bemidji: 32 below zero

St. Cloud: 33 below zero

Windown: 36 below zero

Detroit Lakes: 38 below zero

Marshall: 38 below zero

Alexandria: 40 below zero

Morris: 42 below zero

Low temperatures and wind chill in Wisconsin

The other side:

Here's a look at low temperatures and windchill in western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning:

New Richmond: 13 below zero temperature; 27 below wind chill

La Crosse, Wisconsin: 9 below zero temperature; 23 below wind chill

Eau Claire: 15 below zero temperature; 25 below wind chill

Hawyard: 21 below zero temperature; 29 below wind chill

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday starts with another bitterly cold morning in Minnesota. A cold weather advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for much of the state due to subzero temperatures and wind chills in the 20s and 30s below zero.

The afternoon will remain frigid, with highs only reaching the single digits in most areas. A pocket of western Minnesota will struggle to rise above zero.

No cable? No problem. Download FOX LOCAL for free to watch FOX 9 on your TV. Click here for details on how to get started.

A northwest breeze at 5-15 mph will keep temperatures feeling below zero on Wednesday. By the afternoon, clouds will increase and linger into the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back below zero, setting up for another cold morning on Thursday.

Warmer days ahead

What's next:

A gradual warm up begins Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the teens. Friday is more of the same before temperatures return to seasonal averages on Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures will be above average, reaching the 40s, which will continue into early next week.