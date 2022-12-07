Minnesota weather: Light snow Wednesday; warming trend this weekend

Light snow is possible Wednesday morning in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro.

The Interstate 394 corridor and points north could see a half-inch or more of snow before the morning is over. While it won't be a lot in terms of fresh snow cover, it could make roads slippery in the late morning and early afternoon.

After the dash of light snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon. The high in the Twin Cities will be around 19 degrees. It'll be colder in northern Minnesota – International Falls will see a high of around zero degrees on Wednesday, while Grand Marais' high is around 4 degrees.

Overnight lows will be generally in the single digits or low teens. And then Thursday will be the start of our warming trend, with a high of 30 degrees likely for the Twin Cities metro and plenty of sunshine.

Friday will see some snowflakes early, especially in southern Minnesota. The high on Friday will be in the mid-30s. Saturday will be mild, with a high of around 35 degrees. Sunday will feature some melting, with a high of 35 degrees.

Mid to upper 30s are possible early next week. Tuesday could bring a snowy mix or rain.