Minnesota weather: Isolated storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

It'll be nice on Tuesday but keep an eye on the sky as there is a chance for some storms.

Isolated storms Tuesday afternoon and evening are possible, especially along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Those storms, especially this evening, could make their way into the Twin Cities.

The high on Tuesday is in the low- to mid-80s across the southern half of Minnesota, with a breeze out of the northwest.

The overnight low will dip into the low 60s for the Twin Cities.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the high will be 83 degrees in the Twin Cities.