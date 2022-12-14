Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
10
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST, Goodhue County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County

Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as wintry weather continues

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Wednesday forecast: Slushy snow in the morning; snow Thursday

Slushy snow in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, then mostly just cloudy. The rain/snow mix returns Wednesday night and there will be snow for most of the day on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow. 

While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday. 

Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities

Overnight snow created some challenging conditions on Minnesota roadways, but this storm system is pushing north. This will make way for a cloudy day with a drizzly/misty mix off-and-on throughout the day as temperatures warm to a high of 38 degrees. 

The second phase of this wintry mess comes Wednesday and continues through Friday. 

Wednesday night

A rain/snow mix returns Wednesday night but after midnight the precipitation will turn to snow. A half-inch to an inch is expected. 

Snowy Thursday commute

Expect a snowy morning commute in the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. 

We'll be in and out of snow throughout the day on Thursday, with 2 to 4+ inches of snow expected across the metro from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. 

More snow Friday

Snow will slowly taper on Friday, with another 1-2 inches of snow expected. 

Then, on the back side of this days long wintry weather system, it'll get cold. The high on Sunday is 15 degrees. It'll be frigid to start the work week, with a high of 9 degrees on Monday and 8 degrees on Tuesday. 

Blizzard warning for the North Shore

The snow that moved out of the Twin Cities is headed right for Minnesota's arrowhead, which will see heavy snow continue. The area, which is under a blizzard warning, would see 1-2 feet of snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior. 

Snow totals for Wednesday point to another 2-3 inches for northwestern Minnesota, while the North Shore could see an isolated foot or more. By Thursday evening, an additional foot or more of snow is expected along the North Shore. 