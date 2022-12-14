Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect as wintry weather continues

Wednesday morning began with a wet, slushy mess for people in the Twin Cities, while those in northeastern Minnesota are getting 1-2 feet of snow.

While the wintry mix will move out of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday, there's a second phase of wintry weather in our future. Here's a timeline of what to expect from Wednesday morning into Friday.

Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities

Overnight snow created some challenging conditions on Minnesota roadways, but this storm system is pushing north. This will make way for a cloudy day with a drizzly/misty mix off-and-on throughout the day as temperatures warm to a high of 38 degrees.

The second phase of this wintry mess comes Wednesday and continues through Friday.

Wednesday night

A rain/snow mix returns Wednesday night but after midnight the precipitation will turn to snow. A half-inch to an inch is expected.

Snowy Thursday commute

Expect a snowy morning commute in the Twin Cities metro on Thursday.

We'll be in and out of snow throughout the day on Thursday, with 2 to 4+ inches of snow expected across the metro from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

More snow Friday

Snow will slowly taper on Friday, with another 1-2 inches of snow expected.

Then, on the back side of this days long wintry weather system, it'll get cold. The high on Sunday is 15 degrees. It'll be frigid to start the work week, with a high of 9 degrees on Monday and 8 degrees on Tuesday.

Blizzard warning for the North Shore

The snow that moved out of the Twin Cities is headed right for Minnesota's arrowhead, which will see heavy snow continue. The area, which is under a blizzard warning, would see 1-2 feet of snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Snow totals for Wednesday point to another 2-3 inches for northwestern Minnesota, while the North Shore could see an isolated foot or more. By Thursday evening, an additional foot or more of snow is expected along the North Shore.