Minnesota weather: Heat, humidity return, with high near 100 on Monday

Friday will be a glorious end to the work week, but then it's going to get hot and steamy.

The high on Friday will be around 84 degrees in the Twin Cities with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

A wave will pass through the area from west to east on Saturday, which will lead to a bit more cloud cover. The clouds will help hold temperatures back, with highs in the low to mid-80s. It'll be a touch more humid than Friday with a stray rumble.

Dangerous heat will then move in, with above-average temperatures expected for much of next week. Temperatures will surge 10-plus degrees on Sunday, with a high of 95 degrees for the Twin Cities. Humidity will also build thanks to a southern breeze.

Then, the high temperature on Monday in the Twin Cities could be close to 100 degrees.

When temperatures are this hot, it's important to drink lots of water, avoid strenuous activities, find air conditioning, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion and stroke. It's also good to check on family members and neighbors, and never leave people or pets in a vehicle.