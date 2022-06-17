Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
6
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Wright County

Minnesota weather: Heat, humidity return, with high near 100 on Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Glorious Friday, hot this weekend

Highs in the 80s on Friday, cooler Friday night — probably the last night you can keep the windows open. Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the 80s, and it'll be hot and humid on Sunday. It could be close to 100 by Monday.

(FOX 9) - Friday will be a glorious end to the work week, but then it's going to get hot and steamy. 

The high on Friday will be around 84 degrees in the Twin Cities with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s. 

A wave will pass through the area from west to east on Saturday, which will lead to a bit more cloud cover. The clouds will help hold temperatures back, with highs in the low to mid-80s. It'll be a touch more humid than Friday with a stray rumble. 

Dangerous heat will then move in, with above-average temperatures expected for much of next week. Temperatures will surge 10-plus degrees on Sunday, with a high of 95 degrees for the Twin Cities. Humidity will also build thanks to a southern breeze. 

Then, the high temperature on Monday in the Twin Cities could be close to 100 degrees. 

When temperatures are this hot, it's important to drink lots of water, avoid strenuous activities, find air conditioning, and watch for signs of heat exhaustion and stroke. It's also good to check on family members and neighbors, and never leave people or pets in a vehicle. 