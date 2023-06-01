Minnesota weather: Heat, humidity continue

The heat and humidity continue in Minnesota on Thursday.

Dew points will creep up ever-so-slightly on Thursday and Friday, with highs around 90 degrees in the Twin Cities on both days. Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms are possible Thursday, though there isn't a risk of severe weather.

Friday will be more of the same, with chances for some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, it'll still be hot, but the humidity starts to fall a little bit especially as we go into the day on Sunday. Saturday will feature a high of around 88 degrees with some late-day isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will be hot, with a high near 90 degrees — a pleasant heat, with lower humidity.

Looking ahead to next week, highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The average high this time of year is 75 degrees and a low of 56 degrees.