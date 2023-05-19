Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Glorious weekend in the forecast

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
FOX 9

MN weather: Glorious weekend ahead

Friday will be cooler and breezy, with some lingering wildfire smoke. This weekend will be sunny and warm, with highs in the 70s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A gorgeous weekend is in the forecast, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

The warm weekend weather comes after a cloudy, breezy and cool Friday. The high is 60 degrees in the Twin Cities. The good news is the low-level smoke from the Canadian wildfires has moved out, with air quality improving across the state. 

Friday night will be chilly, with a low of around 46 degrees. 

Saturday will be bright with plenty of blue sky. The high will be around 72 degrees. Sunday will be lovely, with a high of around 78 degrees and sunshine. 

The sunshine and warmth continues into next week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, as well as sunshine. 

The average high this time of year is 70 degrees.