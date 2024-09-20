Minnesota weather: A wonderfully sunny, comfortably warm day Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will bring abundant sunshine and comfortable warmth before more fall-like temperatures arrive for the weekend.
Friday forecast
The workweek wraps up with pleasant weather featuring lower humidity and abundant sunshine. Expect a calm, quiet day with westerly winds between 5-15 mph and highs around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.
Friday night brings a few passing clouds with a chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Weekend forecast
Saturday has periods of sunshine and clouds with the chance for an isolated rumble later in the day. Temperatures remain above average in the metro with a high around 82 degrees, while northern Minnesota sees cooler temperatures in the 70s.
By Sunday, a cold front pushing through the area will bring cooler and more fall-like conditions. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels at the start of the week, with the potential to rise back into the mid to upper 70s toward the week's end.
Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:
