Minnesota weather: A wonderfully sunny, comfortably warm day Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 20, 2024 6:10am CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Comfortable warmth and sunny on Friday

The end of the workweek looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front swings through this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures just in time for the first day of fall. FOX 9's meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will bring abundant sunshine and comfortable warmth before more fall-like temperatures arrive for the weekend.  

Friday forecast 

The workweek wraps up with pleasant weather featuring lower humidity and abundant sunshine. Expect a calm, quiet day with westerly winds between 5-15 mph and highs around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. 

Friday night brings a few passing clouds with a chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. 

Weekend forecast

Saturday has periods of sunshine and clouds with the chance for an isolated rumble later in the day. Temperatures remain above average in the metro with a high around 82 degrees, while northern Minnesota sees cooler temperatures in the 70s.

By Sunday, a cold front pushing through the area will bring cooler and more fall-like conditions. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels at the start of the week, with the potential to rise back into the mid to upper 70s toward the week's end.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

