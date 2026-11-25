The Brief Clouds will decrease from north to south Wednesday and the Twin Cities should reach about 38 degrees. Thanksgiving Day looks sunny, quiet and above average across most of Minnesota with highs near 41 in the Twin Cities. Friday could bring patchy fog in Wisconsin counties and slight sprinkle chances by Friday evening and Friday night.



Minnesota's Thanksgiving forecast stays quiet and mild while stronger weather tracks south and east.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Light snow left dustings and minor coatings in southwestern Minnesota late Tuesday and Tuesday night, but that snow is now pushing south. It will combine with another low to bring heavy snow in and around St. Louis, across the eastern half of Missouri and into western Illinois.

Clouds will decrease from north to south Wednesday and the afternoon should reach the mid- to upper 30s. The day will be calm and the Twin Cities should top out near 38 degrees.

Temperatures will turn chilly Wednesday night with widespread teens and pockets of low 20s, including around 21 degrees in the Twin Cities.

High temperatures for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Why you should care:

If people are traveling on Wednesday or early Thanksgiving Day, the bulk of the Midwest precipitation will be from Chicago to St. Louis, with rain changing to snow near St. Louis. The rest of the upper Midwest should stay quiet with a lot of upper 30s and low 40s.

Thanksgiving weekend forecast

Forecast for Thanksgiving 2026.

Big picture view:

Thanksgiving morning will start chilly, but the day itself should be nice and quiet with mostly sunny skies. Southern Minnesota could see some high clouds, but temperatures should climb above average across much of the area.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Timeline:

By Friday morning, patchy fog could develop, especially in Wisconsin counties.

A weak system should reach parts of central and western Minnesota by Friday afternoon. That could bring sprinkle chances Friday evening and Friday night before temperatures stay above average Friday and Saturday, step back a bit Sunday and look similar again as December starts next week.