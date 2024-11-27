Minnesota weather: Few flurries Wednesday; breezy and chilly for Thanksgiving

The Brief A few snowflakes are possible on Wednesday, with some areas potentially getting a light dusting. Temperatures remain below average with a high of 29 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Thanksgiving will be breezy, chilly and cloudy across Minnesota.



Expect occasional flurries on Wednesday ahead of a chilly and breezy Thanksgiving.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with pocket flurries in the afternoon. The snowflakes won’t likely accumulate, but a dusting is possible in some areas.

Temperatures remain below average with a high of 29 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Expect northerly breezes at 5-10 mph on Wednesday.

Overnight remains chilly and quiet with temperatures dipping into the teens and lower 20s across the state.

(FOX 9)

Thanksgiving forecast

Thursday is turning breezy with northwest winds at 10-20+ mph. While a few flurries are possible, it won’t affect Thanksgiving travel in Minnesota.

Expect a cloudy and chilly day on Thanksgiving, with highs in the teens in western Minnesota, and in the low to mid 20s elsewhere. However, the breeze will make it feel more like the lower teens in the metro area.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures turn frigid with highs in the teens and overnight lows dropping into the single digits. The colder weather persists into early next week as December begins.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: