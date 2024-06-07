Minnesota weather: A bright, warmer, and less windy day Friday

Warmer temperatures and less wind are expected for Friday, but the breeze is sticking around through parts of the weekend.

Winds are calmer in the morning but become breezy in the afternoon. Gusts of 15-25 mph are expected from midday through early evening, and they will die back down a bit later in the evening.

The day will stay mostly sunny, with the occasional puffy cloud rolling through. Much of Minnesota has highs in the 70s, including the Twin Cities metro area, which has a daytime high of 77 degrees.

Cloud coverage increases overnight with chances for scattered showers and rumbles into early Saturday morning. The weekend is looking relatively nice but still breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph on Saturday and highs in the mid-70s. Sunday is a touch cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Heading into the workweek, temperatures gradually warm into the mid-70s and lower 80s. We could see our next chance of rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: