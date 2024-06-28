Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Patchy sun, isolated storms, and humid Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 28, 2024 6:35am CDT
MN weather: Isolated storms, humid Friday

It’s a wet start to Friday with widespread rain and thundershowers. The day will be humid, with a high of 77 degrees. While there is some afternoon patchy sunshine, there are chances for isolated storms on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a wet start to the morning, and there could be isolated storms, along with patchy sunshine for your Friday.

Widespread rain and thundershowers are expected early this morning. The rain won't be heavy enough or last long enough to exacerbate the flooding. The system will push out east, and there could be pocket showers and rumbles in the evening, but the majority of the rain will be in the morning. 

The remainder of the day will stay mostly cloudy with some pocket sunshine and a high of 77 degrees in the metro. Cooler air wraps around the system, bringing temperatures into the 60s and lower 70s for the weekend. 

Things heat back up to seasonable at the start of the week with highs in the 80s as we head into July. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 